Several settlements in Odesa region are under threat of flooding, a crossing has already been organized in one of the villages

In the Odesa region, due to the rapid rise in the water level in the Tylihul River, several settlements in the Berezivka district were under threat of flooding, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the village of Chyzhove, the only entrance to the settlement was flooded. Rescuers, together with the local fire brigade, organized a crossing for residents using special equipment. On the bridge, divers and rescuers broke up the ice to speed up the water flow.

In the city of Berezivka, a protective sand embankment was made to block the path of the water. In the village of Viktorivka, the water approached the household plots, and State Emergency Service rescuers are monitoring the situation 24/7.

In addition, water outlets in the ponds of Yasnopil, Mykhailivka, and Novohryhorivka villages were cleared to allow water to drain faster.

Recall

Officials held a meeting to prepare for spring floods, which are expected to begin in late March in the central regions. A more difficult situation is predicted in the Carpathian region and Odesa region, the State Emergency Service and the Odesa Regional Military Administration are forming reserves of equipment.