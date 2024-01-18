Several city train stations and a railroad bridge were renamed in Kyiv

The capital has renamed 10 city rail transport facilities. This decision was supported by the deputies at the plenary session of the Kyiv City Council. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that today one railway station and eight railway platforms were renamed, and a railway bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers was named.

In particular, the Kyiv City Council renamed it:

Kyiv-Dniprovskyi railway station to Mykilska Slobidka railway station;



Rubezivskyi stopping platform to Beresteyska stopping platform;



Zenit stopping platform to Kurenivka stopping platform;



Livyi Bereh stopping platform to Bereznyaki stopping platform;



Troyeschyna-2 stopping platform to Rayduzhny stopping platform;



Troyeschyna stopping platform to Voskresenka stopping platform;



Kyivska-Rusanivka stopping platform to Rusanivka stopping platform;



from the Pivnichna stop platform of the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station to the Vokzalna stop platform;



Vyshhorodska stop platform to Priorka stop platform.



In addition, the railroad bridge over the Dnipro and Desenka rivers was named the Rybalskyi Railroad Bridge.

Addendum

Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure, explained that the decision was made to more accurately match the names to the capital's toponymy and to facilitate navigation in the city's historic districts.

Recall

Kyivblagoustriy dismantled the monument to the participants of the "January 1918 armed uprising". The monument stood in Mariinsky Park, where it was unveiled on December 21, 1967. According to the Kyivblagoustrii utility company, the monument weighed about 2.5 tons.