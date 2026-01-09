Seven people, including a child, have died in Ukraine's waters since the beginning of the year - SES

Photo: SES of Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2026, seven people have died on water bodies in Ukraine, including a child born in 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

During a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, press officer Oleksandr Khorunzhyi stated that the Service's units managed to rescue 5 people, but for many, neglecting the rules proved fatal.

The ice is too fragile now - there are no stable frosts yet for safe fishing or walking - he stated.

Khorunzhyi also reminded:

the safe norm for one person is 7-10 cm, for a group - 15-20 cm;

the strength of the ice is checked only with a stick. It is strictly forbidden to hit with a foot;

when moving in a group, you should keep a distance of 5-6 meters from each other.

Recall

From Saturday, January 10, to Wednesday, January 14, in Ukraine, frost will reach -19 degrees at night in some places. Frosts will begin in the western regions and spread to the southeastern regions.