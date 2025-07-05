SES received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 980 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 7655 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 90207 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 154495 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 83790 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 92969 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 115527 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 190947 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196384 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171802 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 6742 views
Kyiv resumes work at the site of the Russian attack: showed the situationJuly 5, 09:32 AM • 2629 views
In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attackJuly 5, 10:04 AM • 2959 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - BloombergJuly 5, 11:36 AM • 9330 views
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko03:08 PM • 2385 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 9220 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 90202 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 154490 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 97084 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 100857 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days05:41 PM • 980 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 6807 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 133345 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 163789 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 138174 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

SES received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer on a charitable basis. This robotic complex extinguishes fires, transports equipment, and works as a tractor.

SES received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer

Units of the State Emergency Service received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The robotic complex was transferred on a charitable basis. As it turned out, it not only extinguishes fires but can also transport equipment and work as a tractor.

During the transfer of the new equipment, rescuers underwent training and tested the machine in action.

"The fire robot will significantly increase the safety of personnel and efficiency during the elimination of emergency situations. We thank our partners for their important and necessary support!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

In six months, almost 50 new models of automotive equipment were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine03.07.25, 18:12 • 1307 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9