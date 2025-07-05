SES received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer

Units of the State Emergency Service received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The robotic complex was transferred on a charitable basis. As it turned out, it not only extinguishes fires but can also transport equipment and work as a tractor.

During the transfer of the new equipment, rescuers underwent training and tested the machine in action.

"The fire robot will significantly increase the safety of personnel and efficiency during the elimination of emergency situations. We thank our partners for their important and necessary support!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

In six months, almost 50 new models of automotive equipment were approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine