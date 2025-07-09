Seriously wounded a teenager with a knife in Donetsk region: a resident of frontline Kramatorsk detained

Police detained a resident of frontline Kramatorsk who severely wounded a 15-year-old boy with a knife. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast police, writes UNN.

The man attacked two teenagers with a knife who were on the stairwell of the 14th floor of an apartment building. The reason for the conflict was that they were allegedly behaving loudly. One of the boys sustained a penetrating wound to the abdomen with damage to internal organs. - the report says.

It is noted that after the act, the assailant fled to his apartment, leaving the wounded person without assistance.

Currently, the child is in the hospital, and the 63-year-old attacker is in custody.

The suspect has been charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

