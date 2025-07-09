$41.850.05
49.060.03
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
11:55 AM • 2620 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 21832 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 30856 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
07:10 AM • 54226 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 82533 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171871 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 140500 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 181570 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119969 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221509 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171871 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221509 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 01:22 PM • 234298 views
Seriously wounded a teenager with a knife in Donetsk region: a resident of frontline Kramatorsk detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17 views

A 63-year-old man was detained in Kramatorsk for wounding a 15-year-old boy with a knife. The injured teenager is in the hospital with a penetrating abdominal wound.

Seriously wounded a teenager with a knife in Donetsk region: a resident of frontline Kramatorsk detained

Police detained a resident of frontline Kramatorsk who severely wounded a 15-year-old boy with a knife. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast police, writes UNN.

The man attacked two teenagers with a knife who were on the stairwell of the 14th floor of an apartment building. The reason for the conflict was that they were allegedly behaving loudly. One of the boys sustained a penetrating wound to the abdomen with damage to internal organs.

- the report says.

It is noted that after the act, the assailant fled to his apartment, leaving the wounded person without assistance.

Currently, the child is in the hospital, and the 63-year-old attacker is in custody.

The suspect has been charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

