Sergiy Zhadan received an honorary doctorate in philosophy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18638 views

Serhiy Zhadan, Ukrainian writer and frontman of the band Zhadan and the Dogs, received an honorary doctorate from the Ukrainian Free University in Munich for his contribution to Ukrainian culture, literature, humanitarian work, testimony about the war in Ukraine, and his willingness to fight for freedom and peace.

Sergiy Zhadan received an honorary doctorate in philosophy

Ukrainian writer and frontman of the band Zhadan and the Dogs Serhiy Zhadan has been awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy by the Ukrainian Free University in Munich. Zhadan announced this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

"I received the title of Honorary Doctor of Philosophy from the Ukrainian Free University. I thanked them remotely. I am really grateful to UVU - it is a great honor and responsibility. I am grateful to everyone who supports national education," Zhadan wrote.

The professors recognized Serhiy Zhadan's contribution to the development of Ukrainian culture, in particular literature, and honored him for his humanitarian work, for bearing witness to the war in Ukraine, and for his willingness to fight for freedom and peace.

HelpHelp

The Ukrainian Free University is a private Ukrainian university located in Munich, Germany. It is the first higher education institution and the second academic institution of Ukrainian emigration abroad.

Zhadan joined the National Guard Brigade "Charter": showed training06.06.24, 09:49 • 24775 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
Munich
Germany
Ukraine
