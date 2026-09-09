Serbian President Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections to the National Assembly for October 25. N1 reports, UNN writes.

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On Wednesday, the Serbian president signed two decrees – on the dissolution of the National Assembly and on holding early elections on October 25.

Vučić justified his move by citing tensions in society and political differences, adding that postponing the elections would jeopardize the preservation of democracy in Serbia, as well as the holding of the EXPO-2027 international exhibition, which will take place in Belgrade.

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The next parliamentary elections in Serbia were not due to take place until December 2027. However, after almost two years of student protests, Vučić announced his intention to hold an early vote.

Vučić, who has led the country as president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced anti-corruption demonstrations sparked by the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in the city of Novi Sad in the north of the country in November 2024, which killed 16 people.

The opposition and protesters accuse Vučić and his allies of violence against political opponents, corruption, links to organized crime, and suppressing media freedom; Vučić and his supporters themselves reject these accusations.

Serbia’s ruling populists propose that President Vučić become prime minister after the election