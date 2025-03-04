Serbian opposition deputies threw smoke bombs and sprayed gas in parliament: three people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Opposition deputies in Serbia staged a protest in parliament, throwing smoke bombs and spraying gas. Three deputies were injured, one of them in critical condition after a stroke.
Serbian opposition deputies threw smoke bombs and released tear gas in parliament on Tuesday in protest against the government's policies and in support of protesting students. Three deputies were injured. This was reported by Reuters and the Serbian state broadcaster, as noted by UNN.
Details
As the publication notes, the demonstrations, triggered by the roof collapse at the railway station, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people four months ago, have become the biggest threat to the Serbian government.
During the parliamentary session, after the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party approved the agenda, some opposition politicians rushed from their seats to the speaker of parliament and clashed with security guards.
Others threw smoke bombs and tear gas, while live television showed black and pink smoke inside the building.
Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić reported that two deputies were injured, one of whom, Jasmina Obradović from the Serbian Progressive Party, suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.
Supplement
The Serbian parliament was set to pass a law on increasing university funding on March 4, one of the main demands of students who have been blocking faculties since December.
The parliament was also supposed to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević. However, other issues introduced by the coalition to the agenda sparked outrage among the opposition.
Reminder
On November 1, 2024, a concrete canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, resulting in 15 deaths and about 30 injuries.
The Novi Sad prosecutor's office filed charges against 13 individuals, including the former transport minister, due to the roof collapse at the station.