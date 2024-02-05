Serbia buys Russian APCs from Hungary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100535 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126528 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128433 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168424 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273882 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242910 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105343 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100129 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 75891 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72514 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239601 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126528 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103262 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119599 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120047 views
Serbia buys Russian APCs from Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28965 views

Serbia will buy 26 decommissioned Russian-made BTR-80A armored personnel carriers from Hungary, which were delivered in the 1990s as part of a debt compensation agreement.

The Serbian Ministry of Defense announced the decision to purchase from Hungary Russian BTR-80A, which were supplied to Budapest in the 1990s, but are now being withdrawn from service. UNN reports this with reference to Hungary Today.

Hungary has decided to remove the BTR-80A armored personnel carriers from service because they do not meet the long-term defense needs of the country. Serbia will purchase a total of 26 armored personnel carriers in the BTR-80A variant, which Hungary received from Russia in 1996-1999 as part of compensation for the state debt from the Soviet era.

During this period, the Hungarian Armed Forces received a total of 555 armored personnel carriers in different variants. Most of them were modernized between 2006 and 2010. The combat vehicles are equipped with night vision and modern communication systems, which do not meet the current needs of the Hungarian Armed Forces.

To replace its fleet of BTR-80A combat vehicles, Hungary is buying modern Lynx infantry fighting vehicles from German company Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

