September 18: World Water Quality Monitoring Day, Bamboo Day

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49731 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 34363 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 76943 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 51282 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 47383 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196785 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146776 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150625 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141714 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158311 views
September 18: World Water Quality Monitoring Day, Bamboo Day

September 18: World Water Quality Monitoring Day, Bamboo Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118903 views

According to environmentalists, about 50% of the world's inhabitants regularly consume contaminated drinking water. This is due to the fact that about 70% of industrial waste on Earth is discharged into water every year.

Today, on September 18, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Water Quality Monitoring Day, UNN reports.

Experts estimate that about 50% of the world's population regularly consumes contaminated drinking water. This is due to the fact that about 70% of industrial waste on Earth is discharged into water every year. And this is despite the fact that only about 3% of the water on the planet is fresh, i.e., suitable for drinking.

One of the objectives of today's event is to draw the attention of governments and society to the fact that in many regions of the world, water supply and water treatment facilities are in poor condition or are not available at all. This leads to outbreaks of infectious diseases, which causes a large number of deaths.

Today, flora lovers can join the Bamboo Day, which was launched in Thailand in 2009.

Bamboo is a plant from the grass family. Bamboo grows by about one meter per day. The tensile strength of this plant is higher than that of steel. It is believed that a bamboo grove produces 35% more oxygen than a grove of ordinary trees.

Bamboo is widely used in the textile industry. Today, it is increasingly used in the production of paper, furniture, musical instruments, and even in construction.

Literature lovers are celebrating the International Day of E-book Reading today.

The prototype of an automated reading device was invented in 1949 by an ordinary Spanish teacher, Angela Ruiz Robles. However, it was never put into mass production.

It was only at the end of the twentieth century that a variety of compact devices for reading books in electronic format began to appear on a massive scale.

Today's event is intended to showcase the advantages of e-books over paper books, including greater accessibility. The day is also a reminder that distributing e-books does not require cutting down thousands of hectares of trees to produce paper.

Since 2020, at the initiative of the United Nations, various events have been held on September 18 to mark International Equal Pay Day.

Its main goal is to help bridge the gender pay gap.

Experts estimate that the global wage gap between men and women is around 37%. In 2020, in the European Union, women's gross hourly earnings were on average 13% lower than men's.

Two other events today are related to work and business: the World Corporate Culture Day and the HR Manager's Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Iryna and Sophia.

The women lived in the third century in the territory of modern Egypt, when Emperor Aurelian intensified the persecution of Christians.

Irina and Sofia were captured, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Subsequently, by personal order of Emperor Constantine, the relics of the martyrs were transferred to Constantinople.

On September 18, Iryna, Sofia, Yelyzaveta, Athanasii, Hlib, David, Zakhar, and Maksym celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
thailandThailand
european-unionEuropean Union
egyptEgypt

