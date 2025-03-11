Sent to the bottom: border guards showed their work on an enemy boat
Kyiv • UNN
Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy motorboat moving along the river. The border guards delivered a precise strike, sending the vessel and crew to the bottom.
The border guards destroyed the enemy boat along with its crew on the river, reported the State Border Guard Service on Tuesday, showing a video, writes UNN.
Details
"The border guards sent the enemy boat to the bottom," the State Border Guard Service indicated.
Aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service detected a motorboat along with the crew of the occupiers moving along the riverbed.
The border guards inflicted fire damage on the motorboat and on the enemy's manpower.
"A precise strike – and the vessel along with the crew joined the underwater fleet," the State Border Guard Service noted.
Information about enemy losses is being clarified.
