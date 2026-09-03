Olena Zubchenko has become the new acting head of Sense Bank

Olena Zubchenko has become acting chair of the board of JSC Sense Bank. This was reported by the bank’s press service, which added that the composition of the Supervisory Board is being updated, reports UNN.

Olena Zubchenko, who has more than 20 years of professional experience, including in senior positions in the banking, legal and public sectors, including work at PrivatBank and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, as well as significant expertise in international law, is performing the duties of chair of the bank’s Board. JSC Sense Bank continues to operate normally, in accordance with the law, regulatory requirements and internal documents - the statement said.

In addition, the press service reported that the composition of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank is being updated. In August, the National Bank of Ukraine approved international banker Peter Novak as an independent member of the Supervisory Board. The approval of two more newly appointed members by the NBU is expected in the near future.

Once one of them takes office, the Supervisory Board will have the necessary composition to hold valid meetings. In particular, the powers of the Supervisory Board include making decisions on terminating the powers of the chair of the Board, as well as other decisions within its exclusive competence.

We would add

The press service noted that all officials of JSC Sense Bank who are subjects of the materials made public by NABU on 19.08.2026 have been suspended from performing their official duties and do not have access to managing the bank.

Regarding the chair of the Board of JSC Sense Bank, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail and assigned him certain obligations.

In addition, the bank received a decision from the National Bank of Ukraine finding Oleksii Stupak non-compliant with the qualification requirements regarding professional suitability, as well as an instruction to take urgent measures to terminate his powers.

Sense Bank Chairman Stupak was assigned bail of UAH 15 million

As a reminder

The Ministry of Finance has a clear task to intensify the process of selling Sense Bank. The proceeds from the sale of the bank will be used to finance the needs of the Defense Forces.