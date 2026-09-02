Sense Bank Chairman Stupak was assigned bail of UAH 15 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of UAH 15 million bail on Oleksii Stupak, chairman of the board of state-owned Sense Bank. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the judicial authority.

Details

Stupak is a defendant in the NABU and SAPO "Forrest Gump" cases. He was served with a notice of suspicion over the alleged laundering of UAH 150 million, which, according to the investigation, he used to post bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Some of the financial transactions, the prosecution claims, passed through Sense Bank.

The HACC reported that from the moment a preventive measure in the form of bail is imposed, the suspect is obliged to comply with the duties assigned by the court, regardless of whether the funds have already actually been deposited into the relevant account.

According to the materials of the criminal proceedings, the person was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This concerns aiding in the use of property whose circumstances of acquisition indicate its criminal origin, including conducting financial transactions and taking actions aimed at concealing the source of origin of the funds.

The investigating judge also rejected the motion to release the suspect into the custody of guarantors.

Why Oleksii Stupak was mentioned by the NBU

In addition, on September 2, it became known that the National Bank had decided to deem Stupak non-compliant with the qualification requirements for professional suitability and to demand that the Cabinet of Ministers terminate his powers.

The decision was adopted following administrative proceedings initiated by the NBU at the beginning of May 2026.

According to the regulator, the grounds were information obtained during banking supervision concerning the bank's violation of the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and the NBU's regulatory and legal acts.

The National Bank stated that the circumstances identified indicate non-compliance with the principles of good corporate governance, disregard for the principles of openness and transparency in Sense Bank's activities, Stupak's involvement in opaque management practices, as well as his improper performance of the duties of the bank's head.

In the NBU's view, this creates increased regulatory and reputational risks.

The regulator also issued a demand to JSC "SENSE BANK," represented by its shareholder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, to immediately take measures to terminate Oleksii Stupak's powers and appoint another person as chairman of the board.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission of Inquiry that the government has sufficient powers to adopt the relevant decision, taking into account the provisions of Law No. 3587-IX on improving corporate governance.

It should be noted that the NBU's decision is separate from the criminal proceedings conducted by NABU and SAPO. The regulator initiated administrative proceedings concerning Stupak back at the beginning of May 2026. They were based on information obtained במסגרת banking supervision about possible violations of corporate governance principles, opaque management practices, and improper performance by Stupak of his duties as head of Sense Bank.