Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18463 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 212391 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125903 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 152076 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134969 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103902 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 265244 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69828 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78722 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90891 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Senate backs Trump's $9 billion spending cut request

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The US Senate has approved a $9 billion cut in federal spending, including funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid. The bill, which now moves to the House of Representatives, has a minor impact on the national debt but could have serious consequences for the programs being cut.

The Senate approved a reduction in federal spending of about $9 billion, as demanded by President Donald Trump, including a significant cut in funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid. This is a step forward in implementing one of the president's main priorities, despite concerns from several Republican senators. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The bill, which now moves to the House of Representatives, will have a minor impact on the growth of the national debt, but could have serious consequences for the areas where spending is cut — from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to US food aid programs abroad.

It could also complicate the passage of additional spending bills this year, as Democrats and even some Republicans believe that Congress is effectively ceding its power over budget decisions to Trump, without a clear idea of how the White House Office of Management and Budget will apply these cuts.

- the publication reports.

The vote ended 51 to 48 after 2 a.m. on Thursday, after Democrats tried for 12 hours to eliminate many of the proposed cuts through amendments. None of the amendments proposed by Democrats were adopted.

At a press conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Congress has until the end of the week to pass a bill that will satisfy President Trump's demand to cancel previously approved spending of $9.4 billion.

Congress rejected the bulk of the White House's proposed cuts for NASA

