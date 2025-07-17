Senate backs Trump's $9 billion spending cut request

The Senate approved a reduction in federal spending of about $9 billion, as demanded by President Donald Trump, including a significant cut in funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid. This is a step forward in implementing one of the president's main priorities, despite concerns from several Republican senators. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The bill, which now moves to the House of Representatives, will have a minor impact on the growth of the national debt, but could have serious consequences for the areas where spending is cut — from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to US food aid programs abroad.

It could also complicate the passage of additional spending bills this year, as Democrats and even some Republicans believe that Congress is effectively ceding its power over budget decisions to Trump, without a clear idea of how the White House Office of Management and Budget will apply these cuts. - the publication reports.

The vote ended 51 to 48 after 2 a.m. on Thursday, after Democrats tried for 12 hours to eliminate many of the proposed cuts through amendments. None of the amendments proposed by Democrats were adopted.

At a press conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Congress has until the end of the week to pass a bill that will satisfy President Trump's demand to cancel previously approved spending of $9.4 billion.

Congress rejected the bulk of the White House's proposed cuts for NASA