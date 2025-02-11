ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40288 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124311 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158458 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102737 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89976 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148792 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 96486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136360 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138172 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166161 views
Senate backs controversial intelligence chief nominee Gabbard, signaling quick confirmation - NYT

Senate backs controversial intelligence chief nominee Gabbard, signaling quick confirmation - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23751 views

The US Senate held a procedural vote on the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence with a 52-46 result. Democrats oppose her candidacy because of her pro-Russian and pro-Syrian positions.

The US Senate held a procedural vote on Monday to nominate Tulsi Gabbard for the post of Director of National Intelligence, signaling her direct confirmation to the post. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details 

The 52-46 vote was the latest sign that Republicans, facing intense pressure from US President Donald Trump to confirm his nominee, are ready to abandon their doubts and capitulate to his wishes, the newspaper notes.  

This cleared the last hurdle to Gabbard's confirmation, which had previously been controversial in the Senate, due to strong concerns about her positions on intelligence and her sympathetic statements about former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi05.02.25, 08:57 • 23067 views

Her candidacy is now likely to be approved in the final vote, which will take place either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

These steps were taken at a time when Democrats, who called Gabbard unfit for the position she was nominated for, began to put pressure on their Republican colleagues, urging them to join them in opposition.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said it would be “irresponsible” to confirm Gabbard, calling her unfit to lead the 18 agencies that make up the US intelligence community.

“Today's world is more complex and dangerous than ever before; we need serious people with the experience, knowledge and judgment to navigate that complexity,” Warner said in a speech moments before the vote. - “Unfortunately, Ms. Gabbard is not that candidate.

Trump's FBI nominee received money from Russian director with Kremlin ties - WP08.02.25, 10:48 • 31943 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World

