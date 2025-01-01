Selena Gomez shows how she celebrated New Year's Eve with fiancé Benny Blanco

Actress and singer Selena Gomez shared on Instagram how she celebrated the New Year with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, UNN reports with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Selena Gomez made a public appearance with Benny Blanco in December 2023, saying that they had been secretly dating for six months.

Almost three weeks ago, 32-year-old Selena finally confirmed that she was getting married by posting a photo of herself with her engagement ring on Instagram.

The actress shared a series of photos where in one photo she and her fiancé are sitting on a couch in their home clothes, and in another they are dressed up and celebrating the New Year in a restaurant.

The video, which is also included in the post, shows Gomez's fiancé reaching out to kiss the actress.

Selena and Benny also took a picture of themselves on a surveillance camera in the store, where they were both wearing masks.

One of the photos in the post shows a paper plate, from which most of the food has already been eaten, on which the phrase "I love you" has been written in pen: "I love you".

However, Benny was not the only one of Selena's loved ones to be included in this series of photos.

Selena also shared a photo of herself eating ice cream at the iconic New York dessert restaurant Serendipity with her 11-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Recall

American singer Selena Gomez got engaged to producer Benny Blanco. The couple, who have been publicly together since December 2023, have a history of collaborating on several hits.