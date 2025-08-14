Seized property of Lviv Bus Plant: case of Russian oligarch Churkin sent to court

The Office of the Prosecutor General has sent an indictment to court against Russian businessman Igor Churkin. He is accused of seizing real estate of the Lviv Bus Plant for over UAH 367 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI.

Details

It was established that in 2005, Igor Churkin became the head of the plant's supervisory board and received the authority to decide on the alienation of property.

In 2008, he organized the sale of 8 real estate objects to his companies. To do this, according to the investigation, financial documents were forged to remove encumbrances from the property.

He repeated a similar scheme in 2016, when a court decision was forged to transfer the property of the factory premises to his business structures.

The amount of damages caused to CJSC "Plant of Communal Transport" is over UAH 367 million.

His actions are incriminated under Part 3 of Article 27, Parts 2, 3, 4 of Article 358, Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Pre-trial investigation and operational support were carried out by SBI employees.