"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Seized property of Lviv Bus Plant: case of Russian oligarch Churkin sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General sent an indictment to court against Russian businessman Igor Churkin. He is accused of seizing real estate of the Lviv Bus Plant worth over UAH 367 million.

Seized property of Lviv Bus Plant: case of Russian oligarch Churkin sent to court

The Office of the Prosecutor General has sent an indictment to court against Russian businessman Igor Churkin. He is accused of seizing real estate of the Lviv Bus Plant for over UAH 367 million, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI.

Details

It was established that in 2005, Igor Churkin became the head of the plant's supervisory board and received the authority to decide on the alienation of property.

In 2008, he organized the sale of 8 real estate objects to his companies. To do this, according to the investigation, financial documents were forged to remove encumbrances from the property.

He repeated a similar scheme in 2016, when a court decision was forged to transfer the property of the factory premises to his business structures.

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price13.08.25, 11:59 • 3908 views

The amount of damages caused to CJSC "Plant of Communal Transport" is over UAH 367 million.

His actions are incriminated under Part 3 of Article 27, Parts 2, 3, 4 of Article 358, Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Pre-trial investigation and operational support were carried out by SBI employees.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine