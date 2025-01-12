Second round: pro-Russian candidate Milanovic wins election in Croatia

The current President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic wins the second round of the presidential election. This was reported by Vijesti, according to UNN.

Details

The State Election Commission has released preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election, based on the processing of 99.84% of ballots. The pro-Russian candidate from the Social Democratic Party, Zoran Milanovic, received the support of 74.68% of voters. His opponent from the Croatian Democratic Union, Dragan Primorac, received 25.32% of the vote.

According to the information, 6,650 polling stations were opened in Croatia, and another 105 abroad. The largest number of voters outside the country was registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany. A total of 3.77 million citizens were eligible to vote.

Recall

In Croatia, on December 30, 2024, Zoran Milanovic also won the first round of the presidential election after counting 100% of the votes.

