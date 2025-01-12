Croatia elects president: second round of elections

Today, Croatia will hold a presidential runoff in the second round of elections. This is reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

The current leader of the country, Zoran Milanovic, representing the Social Democratic Party, and the candidate of the conservative CDU, Dragan Primorac, are competing for the post.

The first round of voting, which took place two weeks ago, did not determine a winner. Milanovic received significant support, but did not reach the level necessary to win the first round. Primorac, who was far behind, is continuing his campaign in the hope of strengthening his position among voters.

The advantage is expected to remain on the side of the incumbent president. His success could mean a serious challenge for the HDZ, which has long held key positions in Croatian politics. For the Social Democrats, who are currently in opposition, this could be a significant step towards expanding their influence.

Croatia counts 100% of ballots in presidential election: pro-Russian Milanovic wins in first round