Sébastien Lecornu has once again become Prime Minister of France

French President Emmanuel Macron re-appointed Sébastien Lecornu as the country's prime minister late on Friday evening. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

It is noted that the announcement was made after final consultations with representatives of France's main political parties.

"Earlier in the day, the head of state gathered party leaders at the Élysée Palace, with the exception of representatives of the far-left 'La France Insoumise' (LFI) and the far-right 'Rassemblement National' (RN). According to representatives of the Élysée Palace, this meeting 'was supposed to be a moment of collective responsibility,'" the publication states.

Recall

A few days ago, then-former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that new elections were unlikely. Discussing concessions with parties to support the budget, the politician confirmed the goal of keeping the state deficit below 5%.

Earlier, French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign, which he reported on the social network X. President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron accepted his proposal.

French Parliament rejects initiative to impeach Macron