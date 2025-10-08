$41.320.03
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
French Parliament rejects initiative to impeach Macron

Kyiv • UNN

The Bureau of the French National Assembly has rejected an initiative to impeach President Emmanuel Macron. The proposal by the far-left party "La France Insoumise" will not be debated due to an insufficient number of votes.

French Parliament rejects initiative to impeach Macron

The Bureau of the French National Assembly rejected an initiative to impeach President Emmanuel Macron amid a political crisis. This is reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Deputies, members of the Bureau of the National Assembly, deemed unacceptable the proposal for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, submitted by the "France Unbowed" party. Therefore, it will not be discussed either in committee or in the assembly hall.

- the publication writes.

At the stage of consideration by the bureau, 10 voted "against" bringing the issue to a vote, while only 5 voted "for", and 5 "abstained".

Recall

The far-left party "France Unbowed" initiated impeachment proceedings against President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a statement on the evening of October 8, likely announcing the dissolution of the National Assembly. This will happen after consultations with political forces and meetings with the speakers of the parliamentary chambers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France