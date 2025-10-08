French Parliament rejects initiative to impeach Macron

The Bureau of the French National Assembly rejected an initiative to impeach President Emmanuel Macron amid a political crisis. This is reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Deputies, members of the Bureau of the National Assembly, deemed unacceptable the proposal for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, submitted by the "France Unbowed" party. Therefore, it will not be discussed either in committee or in the assembly hall. - the publication writes.

At the stage of consideration by the bureau, 10 voted "against" bringing the issue to a vote, while only 5 voted "for", and 5 "abstained".

Recall

The far-left party "France Unbowed" initiated impeachment proceedings against President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a statement on the evening of October 8, likely announcing the dissolution of the National Assembly. This will happen after consultations with political forces and meetings with the speakers of the parliamentary chambers.