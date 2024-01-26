Seafarers now have their own E-Turn to receive services

An online service of an electronic queue has been launched for seafarers, which allows them to register and receive any service at the Shipping Administration in Odesa or Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

Details

As noted, the online service is synchronized with Diia and verifies the identity through Diia.Signature.

The algorithm is as follows:

- seafarers should follow the link- Kyiv and Odesa;

- confirm the identity with Action.Signature;

- select the service and time;

- get a coupon.

Diia.Signature is a secure digital signature, and no one can use the service instead of the seafarer or his authorized representative to get a place in the queue. Thus, the service protects against cases of "transfer" of coupons to third parties, the agency said.

Also, the system reportedly allows tracking who exactly and how many times has signed up for the queue. This is especially true for the issuance of seafarers' identity cards - this service is provided exclusively in person

Addendum Addendum

The integration of the electronic queue for seafarers with Diia is part of the systemic reform of diplomacy, which aims to adapt the diplomacy procedure to international standards, eliminate corruption and make it as clear, transparent and efficient as possible.

Currently, three services are available to seafarers on the Diia portal - over 10,000 people have used the online service in the 5 months of its operation, and more than 11,300 qualification documents have been issued for them.

