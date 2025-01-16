Scientists refute the cause of cooling in Europe 13,000 years ago

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126478 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154555 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42579 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116759 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114729 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28821 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172767 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114729 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116760 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130444 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148008 views
Scientists refute the cause of cooling in Europe 13,000 years ago

Scientists refute the cause of cooling in Europe 13,000 years ago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36657 views

The eruption of the Laager See volcano occurred 150 years earlier than thought and did not cause a cold snap in Europe. This is confirmed by new studies of the speleotheme from the Herbstlabyrinth cave and ice cores from Greenland.

A devastating volcanic eruption in what is now Germany was not associated with a significant drop in temperature. The combination of data from two natural climate archives - a dripstone from the Herbstlabyrinth cave in Hesse and ice cores from Greenland - provides new insights into the chronology of abrupt climate change in Central Europe 13,000 years ago.

Transmits UNN with reference to Science Advances.

Details

According to the analysis, the devastating eruption of the Laacher See volcano in what is now Rhineland-Palatinate occurred earlier than previously thought and therefore could not have caused a sudden cold period in Central Europe, approximately 13,000 years ago.

The latest eruption of the Laach volcano is considered one of the most destructive events in the last two million years, with impacts as far away as northern Italy, Scandinavia and Russia. For a long time, it was believed that there could be a direct link between this incident and the sudden cooling and the so-called Younger Dryas period - but this is, at the same time, a subject of scientific debate. 

Image

In 2021, a new chronology was created using radiocarbon dating of stumps. The results show that the volcanic eruption should have occurred about 130 years earlier than previously thought.

A research team from Heidelberg and Mainz was able to confirm this new date using a speleotheme from the Herbstlabyrinth cave in Breitscheid, Hesse.

A girl caver gets stuck in the same cave 580 meters underground for the second time17.12.24, 10:38 • 16946 views

Since volcanic eruptions are associated with large sulfur emissions, this volcanic signal should also be present in the speleotheme.

High-resolution measurements of sulfur and oxygen isotopes made by the ion probe in Heidelberg were key to this determination

- explains Prof. Dr. Axel Schmitt, a researcher at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and an honorary professor at the University of Heidelberg.

The new geochemical data can be synchronized with a previously unidentified sulfate peak in Greenland ice cores.

The statistical analysis was performed under the supervision of Professor Dr. Denis Scholz, an expert in determining the age of historical climate fluctuations at the Institute of Earth Sciences.

The synchronization is a breakthrough in dating climate and environmental archives, as no absolutely datable time marker was previously known before the abrupt cooling

- The scientist noted.
Image

The new age determination shows that the eruption occurred about 150 years before the cold period of the Late Dryas.

Thus, this excludes a causal link between the volcanic eruption and abrupt climate change

- summarizes Dr. Sophie Warken, who conducts research on climate change in the past millennia at the Institute of Earth Sciences

Recall

About 200 dinosaur tracks belonging to sauropods and megalosaurs have been found in the Oxfordshire quarry. Some tracks are 150 meters long, and the find is 166 million years old.

Hundreds of Greenland's glacial lakes have burst since 2008 - study23.07.24, 12:05 • 19815 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
italyItaly
germanyGermany

