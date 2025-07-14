Scientists have discovered the largest merger of two massive black holes in history

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2298 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9400 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13619 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27625 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31147 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51606 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78297 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99326 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114563 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109810 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 19697 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 19498 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 21280 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 21757 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 16858 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 240608 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 235703 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 218913 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 237872 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 266516 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 25684 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 24046 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 109810 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 74796 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 78434 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Scientists have discovered the largest merger of two massive black holes in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Scientists have detected ripples in spacetime from the collision of two black holes, each with a mass exceeding 100 Suns, which formed a new black hole with a mass of up to 265 Suns. This event, recorded by gravitational wave detectors, was the largest merger and forced physicists to reconsider models of giant object formation.

Scientists have discovered the largest merger of two massive black holes in history
ligo.caltech.edu

Scientists have discovered ripples in spacetime caused by a powerful collision of two massive black holes that spiraled and merged far beyond the Milky Way, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The black holes, each more than 100 times the mass of the Sun, had long begun to orbit each other and eventually collided, forming an even more massive black hole about 10 billion light-years from Earth.

This event was the largest black hole merger ever recorded by gravitational wave detectors, and it forced physicists to revise their models for the formation of these giant objects. The signal was registered when it hit Earth's detectors, sensitive enough to detect spacetime fluctuations thousands of times smaller than the width of a proton.

"These are the most powerful events we can observe in the Universe, but when the signals reach Earth, they turn out to be the weakest we can measure," said Professor Mark Hannam, head of the Cardiff University Gravitational Research Institute. "By the time these waves reach Earth, they are already minuscule."

Evidence of the black hole collision emerged on November 23, 2023, when two detectors located in Washington and Louisiana, USA, operated by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), simultaneously triggered.

A sudden "spasm" in spacetime caused the detectors to stretch and contract for a tenth of a second, a fleeting moment that captured the so-called "ringdown" phase, when the merged black holes formed a new one that "rang" before settling down.

Analysis of the signal showed that the colliding black holes had masses 103 and 137 times that of the Sun and rotated approximately 400,000 times faster than Earth, which is close to the theoretical limit for these objects.

"These are the largest black hole masses we have confidently measured with gravitational waves," said Hannam, a member of the LIGO scientific collaboration. "And they are strange because they fall exactly into the mass range where, due to all sorts of oddities that occur, we do not expect black holes to form."

Most black holes form when massive stars produce nuclear fuel and collapse at the end of their life cycle. Incredibly dense objects warp spacetime so strongly that they create an event horizon – a boundary beyond which even light cannot escape.

LIGO physicists suspect that the merged black holes themselves were products of earlier mergers. This explains how they became so massive and why they rotated so quickly, as merging black holes tend to impart rotation to the object they create. "We've seen hints of this before, but this is the most extreme example where this is likely happening," Hannam said.

Addition

Scientists have registered about 300 black hole mergers by the gravitational waves they create. Until now, the most powerful known merger resulted in the formation of a black hole with a mass of approximately 140 solar masses. The latest merger led to the formation of a black hole with a mass of up to 265 solar masses. Details will be presented on Monday at the GR-Amaldi conference in Glasgow.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Glasgow
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9