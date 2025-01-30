Scientists from Germany are collecting traces of eco-crimes in Ukraine: Media reported details

Together with the Ukrainian authorities and non-governmental organizations, scientists from the European University of Viadrina are collecting evidence of environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Susanne Worschech from the Association for Interdisciplinary Research on Ukraine (KIU) in Viadrina notes that the damage caused by the war started by Russia to the environment could reach 72 billion euros.

"As an example, she cites 25,000 hectares of burnt forest, 220 nature reserves that are threatened or destroyed, and almost 1 million hectares of mined forests and land. The war also leads to the death of animals. The number of dead dolphins and whales in the Black Sea continues to increase. They are destroyed by torpedo and mine explosions, sonar noise from warships and water pollution," the statement said.

The search for evidence of ecocide is aimed at bringing perpetrators to justice and demanding compensation for damages. Despite the fact that the International Criminal Court in The Hague does not yet qualify ecocide as a crime, the European Union and the UN are actively campaigning for the recognition of environmental crimes as such that are considered by the ICC.

Recall

In Ukraine , more than 6,500 crimes against the environment have been recorded due to Russian aggression. The damage caused is estimated at at least 70 billion euros, including damage to water resources and forests.