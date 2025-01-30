ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Scientists from Germany are collecting traces of eco-crimes in Ukraine: Media reported details

Scientists from Germany are collecting traces of eco-crimes in Ukraine: Media reported details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25973 views

The European University of Viadrina documents the environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which could reach 72 billion euros. 220 nature reserves have been damaged, 25 thousand hectares of forest destroyed, and 1 million hectares of land mined.

Together with the Ukrainian authorities and non-governmental organizations, scientists from the European University of Viadrina are collecting evidence of environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Susanne Worschech from the Association for Interdisciplinary Research on Ukraine (KIU) in Viadrina notes that the damage caused by the war started by Russia to the environment could reach 72 billion euros. 

"As an example, she cites 25,000 hectares of burnt forest, 220 nature reserves that are threatened or destroyed, and almost 1 million hectares of mined forests and land. The war also leads to the death of animals. The number of dead dolphins and whales in the Black Sea continues to increase. They are destroyed by torpedo and mine explosions, sonar noise from warships and water pollution," the statement said.

The search for evidence of ecocide is aimed at bringing perpetrators to justice and demanding compensation for damages. Despite the fact that the International Criminal Court in The Hague does not yet qualify ecocide as a crime, the European Union and the UN are actively campaigning for the recognition of environmental crimes as such that are considered by the ICC.

Recall 

In Ukraine , more than 6,500 crimes against the environment have been recorded due to Russian aggression. The damage caused is estimated at at least 70 billion euros, including damage to water resources and forests.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
united-nationsUnited Nations
the-hagueThe Hague
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

