Scientists discover new sign of early stage of Alzheimer's disease
Kyiv • UNN
A study of 84 brains showed the death of somatostatin-inhibiting nerve cells at an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. This discovery may help to develop new methods for early detection and treatment of the disease.
It is important to detect Alzheimer's disease as early as possible. Current research by US scientists is making an important contribution to this.
Пиши , пиши , пиши за погодженням з , пиши у фокусі, пиши Національного інституту охорони здоров'я (NIH).
After examining the brains of 84 deceased people (51 women, 33 men; the average age was 88 years), Seattle experts found out what happens to victims who have not yet experienced typical symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in everyday life.
Scientists have found that at an early stage of the disease, the so-called somatostatin-inhibitory nerve cells that send signals signaling the disease die.
Scientists have discovered that at an early stage of the disease, so-called somatostatin-inhibitory nerve cells, which send signals signalling the disease, die. Their death can trigger further changes in the brain. This ultimately leads to the noticeable symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
Early stages of Alzheimer's disease
According to the National Institutes of Health, the results of the study indicate "the very first changes" that occur slowly and quietly, "before any symptoms appear.
Tax changes include slow plaque buildup; damage to the cellular insulation that helps neurons send signals; and then the death of so - called somatostatin-inhibiting nerve cells.
The latter was particularly unexpected for the researchers, as science has previously suggested that Alzheimer's primarily damages nerve cells that send activation signals to other cells. Inhibitory nerve cells act exactly the opposite, they block other cells from performing their functions.
HelpHelp
Somatostatin is a so-called peptide hormone. It is produced in various parts of the body - in the brain, as well as in the pancreas and digestive tract. Somatostatin plays an important role in the absorption of nutrients and can inhibit the release of various hormones, including insulin, glucagon, and gastrin.
The study of 84 brains showed that nerve cells that inhibit the release of this peptide hormone die at an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. Based on such findings, even better Alzheimer's drugs may be developed in the future that start acting as early as possible.
British scientists have discovered an unexpected link between finance and health26.10.24, 04:29 • 84931 view
But so far, research is ongoing.
One of the challenges of diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease is that much of the brain damage occurs long before symptoms appear. Being able to detect these early changes means that for the first time we can see what is happening in the human brain in the early stages of the disease
important information:
How to significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease (14 measures):
- Reduce high LDL cholesterol
- Save your eyesight
- Recognize and compensate for hearing loss
- Continue learning throughout your life
- Avoid head injuries as much as possible
- Prevent or lower high blood pressure
- Drink less alcohol or don't drink it at all
- Reduce excess weight
- Quit smoking
- Treat stress and depression properly
- Maintain social contacts instead of living alone and isolated
- Avoid air pollution and particulate matter
It is also important to get enough exercise and remember to prevent type 2 diabetes.
Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered31.01.24, 04:00 • 30963 views