Scientists discover new sign of early stage of Alzheimer's disease

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Scientists discover new sign of early stage of Alzheimer's disease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15988 views

A study of 84 brains showed the death of somatostatin-inhibiting nerve cells at an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. This discovery may help to develop new methods for early detection and treatment of the disease.

Scientists discover new sign of early stage of Alzheimer's disease

It is important to detect Alzheimer's disease as early as possible. Current research by US scientists is making an important contribution to this.

Пиши , пиши , пиши за погодженням з , пиши у фокусі, пиши Національного інституту охорони здоров'я (NIH).

After examining the brains of 84 deceased people (51 women, 33 men; the average age was 88 years), Seattle experts found out what happens to victims who have not yet experienced typical symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in everyday life.

Scientists have found that at an early stage of the disease, the so-called somatostatin-inhibitory nerve cells that send signals signaling the disease die.

Scientists have discovered that at an early stage of the disease, so-called somatostatin-inhibitory nerve cells, which send signals signalling the disease, die. Their death can trigger further changes in the brain. This ultimately leads to the noticeable symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Early stages of Alzheimer's disease

According to the National Institutes of Health, the results of the study indicate "the very first changes" that occur slowly and quietly, "before any symptoms appear.

Tax changes include slow plaque buildup; damage to the cellular insulation that helps neurons send signals; and then the death of so - called somatostatin-inhibiting nerve cells.

The latter was particularly unexpected for the researchers, as science has previously suggested that Alzheimer's primarily damages nerve cells that send activation signals to other cells. Inhibitory nerve cells act exactly the opposite, they block other cells from performing their functions.

HelpHelp

Somatostatin is a so-called peptide hormone. It is produced in various parts of the body - in the brain, as well as in the pancreas and digestive tract. Somatostatin plays an important role in the absorption of nutrients and can inhibit the release of various hormones, including insulin, glucagon, and gastrin.

The study of 84 brains showed that nerve cells that inhibit the release of this peptide hormone die at an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. Based on such findings, even better Alzheimer's drugs may be developed in the future that start acting as early as possible.

British scientists have discovered an unexpected link between finance and health26.10.24, 04:29 • 84931 view

But so far, research is ongoing.

One of the challenges of diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease is that much of the brain damage occurs long before symptoms appear. Being able to detect these early changes means that for the first time we can see what is happening in the human brain in the early stages of the disease

- Richard J. Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, which is part of the NIH, comments on the study.

important information:

How to significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease (14 measures):

  • Reduce high LDL cholesterol
  • Save your eyesight
  • Recognize and compensate for hearing loss
  • Continue learning throughout your life
  • Avoid head injuries as much as possible
  • Prevent or lower high blood pressure
  • Drink less alcohol or don't drink it at all
  • Reduce excess weight
  • Quit smoking
  • Treat stress and depression properly
  • Maintain social contacts instead of living alone and isolated
  • Avoid air pollution and particulate matter

It is also important to get enough exercise and remember to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Strange cases of Alzheimer's disease transmission through a medical procedure discovered31.01.24, 04:00 • 30963 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

