British scientists have discovered an unexpected link between finance and health
Kyiv • UNN
The study showed that financial difficulties increase the risk of problems with the immune, nervous and endocrine systems by 60%. The study of 4934 people lasted 4 years and identified six main stress factors.
A study by scientists from the United Kingdom has found that financial difficulties negatively affect not only mental but also physical health, including the immune, nervous and endocrine systems. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The study, which lasted four years, involved 4,934 people aged 50 and older. The researchers identified six main stressors, including financial problems, caring for someone, disability, bereavement, illness, and divorce.
The results showed that participants who were stressed due to financial difficulties were 60% more likely to develop a "high risk profile" in four years. Each additional stressor, such as divorce, increased the likelihood by 19%. The study confirms that chronic stress can lead to serious changes in health, in particular through hormonal changes and inflammatory processes in the body.
Experts advise eliminating stressors, maintaining a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and engaging in physical activity to combat stress. If necessary, you should seek medical help.
