Schools of Prykarpattia region switch to distance learning: the reason is given

General and higher education institutions in the Carpathian region are switching to distance learning. The reason was a sharp increase in the incidence of ARVI and influenza, UNN reports , citing Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to her, according to the decision of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, the restrictive measures will last from February 19 to March 4.

The commission recommended that local governments and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine monitor the situation and, if necessary, close kindergartens, - the statement said.

It is also noted that the heads of higher education institutions are instructed to take into account the epidemiological situation at the beginning of the educational process and, if necessary, introduce distance learning.

In addition, patient visits to healthcare facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region will be limited and a "mask regime" will be introduced.

Recall

From February 10 to 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded in Ukraine. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded at a high level, said Oleksiy Danylenko, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.