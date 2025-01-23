Schoolgirl beaten in Kyiv, police investigate circumstances

In Kyiv, two girls beat a schoolgirl in the Obolon district of the capital, law enforcement officers are already establishing the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found information about the incident this evening while monitoring social media. In particular, a video of two girls hitting a minor in the face was posted on one of the telegram channels.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and all its participants. More information will be provided later.

