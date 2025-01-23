Schoolgirl beaten in Kyiv, police investigate circumstances
Kyiv • UNN
Two girls beat up a minor schoolgirl in Obolon, Kyiv, and the incident was recorded on video. The police found the video on social media and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
In Kyiv, two girls beat a schoolgirl in the Obolon district of the capital, law enforcement officers are already establishing the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.
Details
Law enforcement officers found information about the incident this evening while monitoring social media. In particular, a video of two girls hitting a minor in the face was posted on one of the telegram channels.
The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and all its participants. More information will be provided later.
