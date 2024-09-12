Russia has released the first school textbook for studying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The textbook is going to be brought to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that by the end of the first academic quarter, textbooks on "unmanned aerial systems" will be delivered to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

They were published in Russia by the drone manufacturer Geoscan and the Prosveshchenie publishing house. It is emphasized that the manual was created to implement the federal project "Personnel for the ALS". The federal project "Personnel for the UAS" is part of the Kremlin's project to develop unmanned aerial systems, - the statement said.

The book includes chapters on the classification and structure of drones, the basics of manual piloting, and the design and application of UAVs, including military ones. It is assumed that students will make drones during practical classes.

Each region of the Russian Federation, including the so-called "new" (occupied) regions, will receive about 301 million rubles to purchase equipment for lessons on the development, production and operation of FPVs, according to the Kremlin's plan, - emphasized the CNS.

Recall

In the occupied territories , they plan to change the curriculum by adding propaganda poems about the "special operation." This is part of the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide.