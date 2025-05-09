School graduates will be able to receive certificates with honors if they receive the highest grades in all subjects - Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education explained that students in grades 9 and 11 who received 10-12 points in all subjects and state final administration can receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors.

Who can get a certificate with honors

The Ministry of Education explained that graduates of the 9th grade will receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors if they have grades of 10–12 points in all subjects for the 9th grade and state final certification, if it is conducted.

At the same time, grades for grades 5 and 8 will not be taken into account. Graduates of grades 11 and 12 will receive a certificate of complete general secondary education with honors if they have grades of 10–12 points in all subjects studied at the level of specialized secondary education and state final certification (if it is conducted).

Grades for the 11th(12th) grade and grades for the 10th grade are also taken into account, but this will only apply to those subjects that were completed in the 10th grade.

What will happen to school awards

The Ministry of Education explained that although the state does not produce gold and silver medals at the expense of the state budget, educational institutions, local authorities, public associations and other organizations can independently introduce various forms of awards for students. These can be diplomas, commendations, as well as gold and silver medals.

Also, for heads of educational institutions to award students with certificates of honor, it is important to take into account not only the formal requirements for high scores, but also the personal achievements of such students - said in a statement by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry also reminded that these changes have already been introduced since December 2024. They will be valid permanently.

Addition

In 2024, primary school students improved their knowledge of mathematics and reading, despite the war. Boys are better at mathematics, girls are better at reading, according to monitoring data.

