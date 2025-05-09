School graduates will be able to receive certificates with honors if they receive the highest grades in all subjects - Ministry of Education

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7670 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14998 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24236 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16780 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48425 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41607 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36494 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45958 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69169 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99155 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 24236 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 17039 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48425 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127178 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147526 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17382 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 27077 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141233 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154258 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89431 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

School graduates will be able to receive certificates with honors if they receive the highest grades in all subjects - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The Ministry of Education announced that students in grades 9 and 11 will receive certificates with honors if they have 10-12 points in all subjects. Also, educational institutions can independently reward students.

School graduates will be able to receive certificates with honors if they receive the highest grades in all subjects - Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education explained that students in grades 9 and 11 who received 10-12 points in all subjects and state final administration can receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors.

Such clarifications were published on the website of the Ministry of Education, writes UNN

Who can get a certificate with honors

The Ministry of Education explained that graduates of the 9th grade will receive a certificate of basic secondary education with honors if they have grades of 10–12 points in all subjects for the 9th grade and state final certification, if it is conducted.

At the same time, grades for grades 5 and 8 will not be taken into account. Graduates of grades 11 and 12 will receive a certificate of complete general secondary education with honors if they have grades of 10–12 points in all subjects studied at the level of specialized secondary education and state final certification (if it is conducted).

Grades for the 11th(12th) grade and grades for the 10th grade are also taken into account, but this will only apply to those subjects that were completed in the 10th grade.

What will happen to school awards

The Ministry of Education explained that although the state does not produce gold and silver medals at the expense of the state budget, educational institutions, local authorities, public associations and other organizations can independently introduce various forms of awards for students. These can be diplomas, commendations, as well as gold and silver medals.

Also, for heads of educational institutions to award students with certificates of honor, it is important to take into account not only the formal requirements for high scores, but also the personal achievements of such students

- said in a statement by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry also reminded that these changes have already been introduced since December 2024. They will be valid permanently. 

Addition

In 2024, primary school students improved their knowledge of mathematics and reading, despite the war. Boys are better at mathematics, girls are better at reading, according to monitoring data. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Education
Ukraine
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,955.40
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.75
Золото
$3,338.04
Ethereum
$2,351.07