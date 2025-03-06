Scholz on the ceasefire in Ukraine: "We are making concrete proposals so that weapons in the air and at sea remain silent for now."
The Chancellor of Germany stated the need to ensure conditions for a just peace in Ukraine. Scholz emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and rejecting a dictatorial peace.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the most important task in the coming days is to guarantee conditions for a fair and just peace for Ukraine, and emphasized that it is important for Ukraine not to agree to a dictatorial peace. This was stated by Scholz before the emergency EU summit on European defense and support for Ukraine, reports UNN.
"This should also be the most important task in the coming days, to guarantee conditions for a fair and just peace. Therefore, it is important for Ukraine that this happens now, and at the same time it is very pleasing that the Ukrainian president has also made it clear that he can imagine that the weapons will fall silent in the air and at sea to lay the foundation for a ceasefire," said Scholz.
He noted that the most important thing is for Ukraine to remain a sovereign, independent, democratic state.
"And this will also be a task to which we must dedicate ourselves here, in particular by confirming that Ukraine's path to the European Union can continue," added Scholz.
He emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine not to agree to a dictatorial peace, but rather for it to be about a fair, just peace that guarantees the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
That is why we are making concrete proposals to ensure that the weapons in the air and at sea remain silent for now, so that the energy infrastructure is not subjected to further threats, so that a starting point could be the exchange of prisoners for the return of abducted people, so that then a foundation for a ceasefire could be laid, but this must meet the conditions I just mentioned,
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to the Head of State, there was an open dialogue on many issues and a vision for the future security architecture.