SBU exposes scheme to supply microchips for Russian missiles through the Middle East

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106970 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105385 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113383 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115734 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105307 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113562 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 107017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141057 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161220 views
SBU exposes scheme to supply microchips for Russian missiles through the Middle East

SBU exposes scheme to supply microchips for Russian missiles through the Middle East

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38168 views

Ukrainian companies from three regions illegally supplied electronics for Russian missiles through a shell company in the Middle East. In the summer of 2022, parts worth $600,000 were shipped.

The Security Service of Ukraine has brought to light companies from Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, and Odesa regions that, even during the war, circumvented sanctions and supplied electronics for missiles and drones to Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN

Details

These are companies that are part of a large international corporation based in Russia that produces unique microchips and electronic boards used in the navigation and control systems of ballistic and cruise missiles such as X-101, Kalibr and Iskander-K, as well as in kamikaze and Tornado-G drones.

- the statement said.

The scheme worked on the principle of "buy and sell": parts were purchased in Ukraine and other countries, shipped through a shell company in the Middle East, which is also under sanctions, and then sent to Russia. Defense companies, including JSC SpetsTechnoMash, received them there.

In the summer of 2022, these "dealers" sent more than 1,500 microelectronic components worth $600,000 to Russia. And this is only officially documented.

Experts have confirmed that Russian missiles and drones are indeed filled with Ukrainian parts. This was found out after analyzing the wreckage of downed enemy shells.

The SBU conducted searches and found strong evidence of cooperation with the Kremlin. One of them has already been detained - it turned out that he had a Russian passport.

"Investigators of the special service notified him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state committed by an organized group)," the SBU said in a statement.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

We are currently working to bring all those involved in the scheme to justice. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

The director of a department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine, who "donated" to the Russian army, was detained in Kyiv. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

