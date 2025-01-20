SBU exposes scheme to supply microchips for Russian missiles through the Middle East

The Security Service of Ukraine has brought to light companies from Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, and Odesa regions that, even during the war, circumvented sanctions and supplied electronics for missiles and drones to Russia.

These are companies that are part of a large international corporation based in Russia that produces unique microchips and electronic boards used in the navigation and control systems of ballistic and cruise missiles such as X-101, Kalibr and Iskander-K, as well as in kamikaze and Tornado-G drones. - the statement said.

The scheme worked on the principle of "buy and sell": parts were purchased in Ukraine and other countries, shipped through a shell company in the Middle East, which is also under sanctions, and then sent to Russia. Defense companies, including JSC SpetsTechnoMash, received them there.

In the summer of 2022, these "dealers" sent more than 1,500 microelectronic components worth $600,000 to Russia. And this is only officially documented.

Experts have confirmed that Russian missiles and drones are indeed filled with Ukrainian parts. This was found out after analyzing the wreckage of downed enemy shells.

The SBU conducted searches and found strong evidence of cooperation with the Kremlin. One of them has already been detained - it turned out that he had a Russian passport.

"Investigators of the special service notified him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state committed by an organized group)," the SBU said in a statement.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

We are currently working to bring all those involved in the scheme to justice. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

