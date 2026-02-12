SBU drones hit Ukhta oil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine's border, setting a new long-range record - source

$43.030.06
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 2944 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 8406 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 12960 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 22150 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 68479 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 46221 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 56886 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 44817 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35180 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 30003 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Publications
Exclusives
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 37210 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 12616 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 17189 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 25890 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 10155 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 10162 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 63062 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 56204 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 57921 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 67157 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 25895 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 31867 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 33487 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 33834 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 34889 views
SBU drones hit Ukhta oil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine's border, setting a new long-range record - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

SBU drones struck the Ukhta oil refinery in the Komi Republic, located 1750 km from Ukraine's border. This is a new record for strike range; after the hits, a fire and heavy smoke were reported at the plant.

SBU drones hit Ukhta oil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine's border, setting a new long-range record - source

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery, located in the Komi Republic 1,750 kilometers from our border. This is a new record for the range of destruction for Ukrainian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source reported, after the hits, a fire and heavy smoke were recorded at the oil refinery. The atmospheric-vacuum pipe still and the visbreaking unit were preliminarily hit. They are responsible for the primary processing of oil and its separation into fractions, as well as the production of commercial fuel oil, gasoline, and gas oil.

The Ukhta Oil Refinery is part of the PJSC "Lukoil" structure and processes about 4.2 million tons of oil annually. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

The SBU continues to carry out pinpoint strikes on enterprises of Russia's oil refining complex, which ensure the functioning of the aggressor country's war machine. Their destruction reduces the enemy's ability to supply its troops with fuel, complicates logistics, and reduces financial revenues that go to the war against Ukraine.

- adds the source.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the GRAU arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a defense enterprise in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, and the occupiers' ammunition depots, as well as the damage to the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation as a result of the strike on February 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

