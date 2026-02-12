SBU drones hit Ukhta oil refinery 1750 km from Ukraine's border, setting a new long-range record - source

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck the Ukhta Oil Refinery, located in the Komi Republic 1,750 kilometers from our border. This is a new record for the range of destruction for Ukrainian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source reported, after the hits, a fire and heavy smoke were recorded at the oil refinery. The atmospheric-vacuum pipe still and the visbreaking unit were preliminarily hit. They are responsible for the primary processing of oil and its separation into fractions, as well as the production of commercial fuel oil, gasoline, and gas oil.

The Ukhta Oil Refinery is part of the PJSC "Lukoil" structure and processes about 4.2 million tons of oil annually. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

The SBU continues to carry out pinpoint strikes on enterprises of Russia's oil refining complex, which ensure the functioning of the aggressor country's war machine. Their destruction reduces the enemy's ability to supply its troops with fuel, complicates logistics, and reduces financial revenues that go to the war against Ukraine. - adds the source.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the GRAU arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a defense enterprise in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, and the occupiers' ammunition depots, as well as the damage to the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation as a result of the strike on February 11.