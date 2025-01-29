SBU and SSU drones hit Andreapol oil pumping station and missile arsenal in Russia - sources

The SBU and the SSO attacked the Andreapol oil pumping station. As a result of the drone attack, the station's filtration pumping area, additive tanks were damaged, and there was a spill of oil products and a fire. The 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Tver region was also hit. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by their own sources in the SBU.

"Last night, the SBU and the SSO conducted a joint special operation to target the Andreapol oil filling station, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System 2. As a result of the drone attack, the filtration pumping platform and additive tanks at the station were damaged, and there was a spill of oil products and a fire. The Russians even had to shut down the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in the Leningrad region," the source said.

Another target of the SBU and the SSO, according to the source, was the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Tver region. Drones hit the depot itself and three buildings of the military unit. Local residents counted more than 20 explosions and wrote in chat rooms about evacuating the population.

"The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to work on military and logistics facilities on the enemy's territory, reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions are proving to be effective. Their application will continue," an SBU source said.

Four out of four: DIU drones attacked Lukoil's oil depot in Nizhny Novgorod region - sources