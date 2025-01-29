Four out of four: DIU drones attacked Lukoil's oil depot in Nizhny Novgorod region - sources

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57415 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105383 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101159 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39216 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115971 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45059 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110482 views
02:39 PM • 57415 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132646 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154787 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14119 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19152 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110482 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115971 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139382 views
Four out of four: DIU drones attacked Lukoil's oil depot in Nizhny Novgorod region - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28318 views

Four drones from the DIU attacked a Lukoil oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. As a result of the nighttime attack, the facility suffered significant damage, and all drones hit their targets.

Drones from the DIU attacked a Lukoil oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The oil depot suffered significant damage, and all four UAVs fired at the enemy facility hit their targets. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

A drone attack on the night of January 29 hit a Lukoil oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the facility that supports the activities of the Russian occupation forces was attacked around midnight local time.

Residents of Kstovo reported at least three explosions at the enterprise on social media. At the same time, DIU sources claim that there were four hits on the territory of the oil depot.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the oil depot sustained significant damage as a result of the attack, and all four UAVs launched at the enemy facility hit their targets.

In local Russian publics, users post videos of a large-scale fire at an oil depot.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the nizhny novgorod region of russia29.01.25, 00:46 • 28574 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

