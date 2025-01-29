Four out of four: DIU drones attacked Lukoil's oil depot in Nizhny Novgorod region - sources

Drones from the DIU attacked a Lukoil oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The oil depot suffered significant damage, and all four UAVs fired at the enemy facility hit their targets. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

A drone attack on the night of January 29 hit a Lukoil oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the facility that supports the activities of the Russian occupation forces was attacked around midnight local time.

Residents of Kstovo reported at least three explosions at the enterprise on social media. At the same time, DIU sources claim that there were four hits on the territory of the oil depot.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the oil depot sustained significant damage as a result of the attack, and all four UAVs launched at the enemy facility hit their targets.

In local Russian publics, users post videos of a large-scale fire at an oil depot.

