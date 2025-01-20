ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106614 views

Generals detained whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024 - SBI

Generals detained whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024 - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33111 views

The SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation detained three high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for improperly organizing the defense of Kharkiv region. The commanders face up to 10 years in prison for negligence of duty and organization of the abandonment of the battlefield.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of generals responsible for the unsuccessful defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, documented the crimes of 3 officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who failed to provide proper protection of Kharkiv region during the enemy offensive in May 2024. According to the case, the defendants are a brigadier general who served as the commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit," the SBU said.

"SBI officers, in cooperation with the SBU, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces Command, detained ex-commanders: two generals and a colonel, whose negligence allowed the enemy to seize part of the territory of Kharkiv region in May 2024," the SBI also said.

According to the investigation, "officials did not prepare the defense of the border areas of Kharkiv region and lost control of the battle during the repeated racist offensive on the regional center.

Among other things, according to the SBU, in preparing defensive lines in the area of responsibility of the military formations and units of the JTF , the defendants violated the requirements of the military regulations, and did not use the entire arsenal of possible measures to repel and stop the aggressor's offensive during the battle.

"This led to the seizure of a part of the territory of the eastern region of Ukraine, where fierce fighting is currently taking place," the SBU said.

Specialized examinations initiated by law enforcement officers reportedly confirmed the facts of the criminal activity of the defendants.

"Based on the evidence collected, they were detained and will be notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 4 of Article 425 (negligence of military service committed under martial law); Article 429 (organization of unauthorized leaving the battlefield)," the statement said.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

