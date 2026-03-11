Saudi Arabia in talks to buy interceptor drones from Ukraine amid Shahed attacks - WSJ

Saudi Arabia is preparing to buy a large batch of Ukrainian air defense equipment, as it and other Persian Gulf countries face drone attacks of the same type that Kyiv has been fighting for many years, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the Persian Gulf state is negotiating the purchase of so-called drone interceptors and electronic warfare equipment.

According to them, the deal could be worth millions of dollars, but has not yet been signed.

Addition

The US and Persian Gulf countries have sometimes struggled to destroy Iranian Shahed drones, which they often shot down with expensive missiles.

On March 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov are already heading to the Persian Gulf region, where they can help protect lives and stabilize the situation in the Middle East.

It was reported that Ukrainian specialists have already arrived in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to counter Iranian drones. The missions operate within the framework of security agreements with partners.