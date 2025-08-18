SAP demands confiscation of real estate and car of ex-deputy minister Kyryeyeva worth over UAH 3 million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize assets of the former Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Viktoriia Kyreieva, into state revenue. The assets in question are worth over UAH 3 million, and their origin raises doubts. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

Details

The SAP does not name the surname, but based on the case materials, it appears that it is Viktoriia Kyreieva.

It was established that during 2020-2021, while holding the position of Director of the Department of Permitting and Licensing Activities and Prevention of Industrial Pollution of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the official, together with her parents and husband, acquired ownership of 2 apartments in the suburbs of Kyiv, a non-residential premise, commercial real estate, and a vehicle for a total amount exceeding 3 million hryvnias.

An analysis of the family's official income and expenses revealed that they did not have sufficient legal sources of income to acquire these assets.

Given the above, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to seize the official's assets, the legality of whose origin raises reasonable doubt, into state revenue. Also, at the prosecutor's request, the court, in order to secure the claim, seized the subject of the claim - the statement says.

