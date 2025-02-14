Sanctions protect our country from those who undermine state sovereignty - State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine on the NSDC decision

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13898 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54998 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116747 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153990 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92477 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60371 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51064 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90386 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134502 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136417 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164629 views
Sanctions protect our country from those who undermine state sovereignty - State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine on the NSDC decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23763 views

The NSDC imposed sanctions against Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, Poroshenko and Medvedchuk. The State Financial Monitoring Service revealed shadow financial schemes and cooperation with Russia that had been going on for decades.

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose economic sanctions on oligarchs Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostiantyn Zhevago, Petro Poroshenko, and Viktor Medvedchuk allows us to stop shadow financial schemes that have been going on for decades.

Philip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, said.

"The most important issue is financial integrity and the factors that affect it. Those systemic processes that, unfortunately, have been going on for decades can finally be stopped. Financial flows are now being systematically checked at the national level," said Philip Pronin.

In particular, the State Financial Monitoring Service joined the NSDC meeting on February 12, where a package of sanctions was imposed on the mentioned oligarchs. The agency is actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies and is processing a large amount of information to identify shadow financial schemes.

"The latest developments concern those who continued to cooperate with Russia, built schemes to misappropriate public funds, provided hidden cashing services, used charitable funds for other purposes, and undermined the banking system. The State Financial Monitoring Service has handed over all the materials to law enforcement for further investigation," Pronin told .

Such interaction takes place both at the stage of operational and investigative actions and at the stage of pre-trial investigation.

According to Pronin,  sanctions are an important tool for protecting national security. "Our state must be protected from anyone who undermines state sovereignty. This also applies to oligarchs, MPs, and officials who use their power in their own interests," he emphasized.

In his opinion, a systematic fight against embezzlement and money laundering will be able to stop negative financial processes.

On February 12, the National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions on a number of oligarchs who cooperated with Russia. In particular, Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, Poroshenko and Medvedchuk were subject to indefinite sanctions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising