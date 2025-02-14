Sanctions protect our country from those who undermine state sovereignty - State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine on the NSDC decision

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose economic sanctions on oligarchs Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostiantyn Zhevago, Petro Poroshenko, and Viktor Medvedchuk allows us to stop shadow financial schemes that have been going on for decades.

Philip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, said.

"The most important issue is financial integrity and the factors that affect it. Those systemic processes that, unfortunately, have been going on for decades can finally be stopped. Financial flows are now being systematically checked at the national level," said Philip Pronin.

In particular, the State Financial Monitoring Service joined the NSDC meeting on February 12, where a package of sanctions was imposed on the mentioned oligarchs. The agency is actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies and is processing a large amount of information to identify shadow financial schemes.

"The latest developments concern those who continued to cooperate with Russia, built schemes to misappropriate public funds, provided hidden cashing services, used charitable funds for other purposes, and undermined the banking system. The State Financial Monitoring Service has handed over all the materials to law enforcement for further investigation," Pronin told .

Such interaction takes place both at the stage of operational and investigative actions and at the stage of pre-trial investigation.

According to Pronin, sanctions are an important tool for protecting national security. "Our state must be protected from anyone who undermines state sovereignty. This also applies to oligarchs, MPs, and officials who use their power in their own interests," he emphasized.

In his opinion, a systematic fight against embezzlement and money laundering will be able to stop negative financial processes.

On February 12, the National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions on a number of oligarchs who cooperated with Russia. In particular, Kolomoisky, Boholyubov, Zhevago, Poroshenko and Medvedchuk were subject to indefinite sanctions.