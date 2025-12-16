Samsonite Store — a reliable companion for comfortable travels

A well-chosen suitcase serves for years and reduces travel stress. Therefore, before buying, it is worth paying attention not only to the design, but also to the technical parameters (body material, weight, wheel system, locks, and internal organizers). The Samsonite store simplifies the selection process: here you will find models for those who fly a lot or travel by car. There are also solutions for family trips and business tours, UNN reports.

Samsonite brand: from creation to present

Back in 1910, the first suitcase, created for people who are not afraid of roads, appeared in Jesse Shwayder's workshop. That's when Samsonite was born — a brand whose name evoked strength and endurance. For a century, the company grew with travelers, met their needs, and came up with bold solutions. When the world was looking for lightness, Samsonite offered polymers. When travel became more dynamic, it released a wheeled model.

Now at Samsonite, in addition to their own products, you will find many items:

American Tourister — youthful and bright colors, affordable luggage options;

Tumi — business bags, luxury suitcases, and stylish premium backpacks;

Lipault — light, bright, and modern models, ideal for urban style and travel.

Suitcases are often made from the patented composite material Curv® — woven polypropylene, which is both strong and lightweight. Thanks to this, the product withstands impacts and maintains its shape during travel.

What are the advantages of Samsonite products?

Samsonite presents official products of famous brands — here you will find a wide range of suitcases, backpacks, and accessories for any needs. The quality of materials and constructions has been checked, and a warranty is provided.

The assortment includes options for any budget. Another plus is the presence of service centers in Kyiv and in various countries around the world.

If you need a good suitcase for travel, Samsonite offers optimal purchasing conditions. Here, high quality, good service, and a wide selection are combined. Buying a suitcase in this online store will be a good investment in comfortable and safe travel for many years.