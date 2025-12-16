Samsonite Store — a reliable companion for comfortable travels

$42.250.05
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 12151 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 15672 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 17766 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 23452 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21377 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22224 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29550 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21710 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17089 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift09:27 AM • 7174 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 16678 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16603 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 5558 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11397 views
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 1172 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11417 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16623 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66527 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 61983 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40023 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57115 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57309 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61049 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95820 views
Samsonite Store — a reliable companion for comfortable travels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Samsonite store offers a wide selection of suitcases, backpacks, and accessories for all needs, from youth to premium class. Founded in 1910, Samsonite is known for its innovative solutions and high-quality materials, such as the patented Curv® composite.

Samsonite Store — a reliable companion for comfortable travels

A well-chosen suitcase serves for years and reduces travel stress. Therefore, before buying, it is worth paying attention not only to the design, but also to the technical parameters (body material, weight, wheel system, locks, and internal organizers). The Samsonite store simplifies the selection process: here you will find models for those who fly a lot or travel by car. There are also solutions for family trips and business tours, UNN reports.

Samsonite brand: from creation to present

Back in 1910, the first suitcase, created for people who are not afraid of roads, appeared in Jesse Shwayder's workshop. That's when Samsonite was born — a brand whose name evoked strength and endurance. For a century, the company grew with travelers, met their needs, and came up with bold solutions. When the world was looking for lightness, Samsonite offered polymers. When travel became more dynamic, it released a wheeled model.

Now at Samsonite, in addition to their own products, you will find many items:

  • American Tourister — youthful and bright colors, affordable luggage options;
    • Tumi — business bags, luxury suitcases, and stylish premium backpacks;
      • Lipault — light, bright, and modern models, ideal for urban style and travel.

        Suitcases are often made from the patented composite material Curv® — woven polypropylene, which is both strong and lightweight. Thanks to this, the product withstands impacts and maintains its shape during travel.

        What are the advantages of Samsonite products?

        Samsonite presents official products of famous brands — here you will find a wide range of suitcases, backpacks, and accessories for any needs. The quality of materials and constructions has been checked, and a warranty is provided.

        The assortment includes options for any budget. Another plus is the presence of service centers in Kyiv and in various countries around the world.

        If you need a good suitcase for travel, Samsonite offers optimal purchasing conditions. Here, high quality, good service, and a wide selection are combined. Buying a suitcase in this online store will be a good investment in comfortable and safe travel for many years.

        Lilia Podolyak

