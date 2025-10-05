Saleswoman from Donetsk region directed enemy strikes at Sloviansk hospitals

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. The perpetrator was preparing coordinates for Russian air attacks in the Kramatorsk direction. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a 53-year-old saleswoman in a store in frontline Sloviansk, who was waiting for the full occupation of the region.

The woman came to the attention of the Russian GRU when she "leaked" the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city to Telegram channels. After recruitment, the agent began to search for medical institutions where wounded soldiers of the Defense Forces were treated and rehabilitated. To obtain such information, she "blindly" asked for it from acquaintances and her husband - an ambulance driver. - the post says.

In addition, on her way to work, the suspect tried to identify the locations of fortified areas and alternate command posts of Ukrainian troops. Then she passed these coordinates to her handler in her agent's "report."

SBU officers prevented the transfer of information to the enemy and detained the agent.

During the search, smartphones and a tablet, which she used to collect intelligence and contact the Russian GRU, were seized from her.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

