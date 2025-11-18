$42.070.02
07:00 AM
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
November 17, 04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Sales of the third phase of Nordica Residence residential complex by RIEL have started in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Sales of the third phase of the business-class residential complex Nordica Residence by the developer RIEL have started in Kyiv. The project is being implemented in Pechersk and involves the creation of a modern urban space with comprehensive landscaping and well-thought-out internal infrastructure.

Sales of the third phase of Nordica Residence residential complex by RIEL have started in Kyiv

The implementation is happening in stages: the first phase of the complex has already been put into operation.

Nordica Residence is being built in the lower Pechersk area — on Zaliznychne Highway, 45A. The location is distinguished by a combination of a calm environment, green areas, and developed infrastructure nearby, which increases the comfort of residents' daily lives.

The project concept includes a number of solutions focused on privacy, convenience, and security. The complex territory will be closed, with a video surveillance system and access control. The inner courtyard is designed as a car-free space. For residents, a lounge room for work and meetings is provided, as well as a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Pechersk Hills. A private full-day kindergarten will operate on the territory. In addition, underground parking with an automatic access control system is provided.

Apartments and premises will be equipped with a starter kit of the Smart Home system from Ajax with the possibility of expanding functionality.

The sale of the third phase allows choosing accommodation from an updated line of layouts. The completion of the object is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028. Special investment conditions are available at the start stage.

Layouts and project details are available at the link.

Additional information regarding the purchase can be obtained at the RIEL sales department at the address: Kyiv, Dniprovska Embankment, 17K, or by phone +38 073 298 41 19.

Lilia Podolyak

