Sales of the third phase of Nordica Residence residential complex by RIEL have started in Kyiv

The implementation is happening in stages: the first phase of the complex has already been put into operation.

Nordica Residence is being built in the lower Pechersk area — on Zaliznychne Highway, 45A. The location is distinguished by a combination of a calm environment, green areas, and developed infrastructure nearby, which increases the comfort of residents' daily lives.

The project concept includes a number of solutions focused on privacy, convenience, and security. The complex territory will be closed, with a video surveillance system and access control. The inner courtyard is designed as a car-free space. For residents, a lounge room for work and meetings is provided, as well as a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Pechersk Hills. A private full-day kindergarten will operate on the territory. In addition, underground parking with an automatic access control system is provided.

Apartments and premises will be equipped with a starter kit of the Smart Home system from Ajax with the possibility of expanding functionality.

The sale of the third phase allows choosing accommodation from an updated line of layouts. The completion of the object is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028. Special investment conditions are available at the start stage.

