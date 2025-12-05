Safe food storage during power outages: key rules

$42.180.02
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
11:17 AM • 20455 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 19912 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 25757 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 38635 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 46460 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39762 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 68761 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35037 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 58048 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepState
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 17656 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 20456 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 34789 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 68762 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 52558 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Safe food storage during power outages: key rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Public Health Center reminds of food storage rules during power outages to avoid poisoning. Food is safe in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours, in a full freezer for 48 hours, and in a half-empty one for 24 hours.

Safe food storage during power outages: key rules

In conditions of stabilizing and emergency power outages, it is important to store food properly to avoid food poisoning and reduce food waste. The Center for Public Health reminds of the rules for organizing meals and storing food in conditions of power outages, writes UNN.

In the refrigerator, food remains safe for up to 4 hours, in a full freezer - 48 hours, in a half-empty freezer - 24 hours

- the message says.

To keep food longer than 4 hours: 

  • place cold accumulators, bottles of frozen water, prepared in advance, in the refrigerator - do not forget to refreeze them when the power supply is restored; 
    • do not open the refrigerator unnecessarily - for quality food storage, the temperature in the refrigerator should be +4℃ or lower, in the freezer - no higher than -4℃. 

      How to check if food has gone bad 

      If you have doubts about the freshness of food, just throw it away. Never taste questionable dishes to check their safety. Also, follow these tips: 

      • throw away any food with an unusual smell, color or texture; 
        • if there are still ice crystals on the food in the freezer, it can continue to be stored frozen when the power supply is restored; 
          • if the food in the refrigerator has a temperature of +4℃ or lower, it can be consumed. 

            Storage without a refrigerator 

            Stock up on food products that do not require special storage conditions (bakery products, canned goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, etc.). Give preference to products with a low salt and sugar content: salt should be less than 1 g, and sugar less than 10 g per 100 g of product. 

            In addition: 

            • cook in portions for one or two meals so as not to store dishes for a long time; 
              • when buying food, give preference to those that lose quality the least without a refrigerator (eggs, long-life milk in tetra-packs, etc.); 
                • in frosty weather, chilled products can also be stored on the balcony or veranda; 
                  • regularly check whether the shelf life of food products has expired, especially those with a short shelf life. It is better not to consume expired products, even if they smell and look normal, as dangerous microorganisms may already be invisibly multiplying in such products. 

                    Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation04.12.25, 14:12 • 58049 views

                    Olga Rozgon

                    SocietyHealthLife hack
