"Ruthless strikes against civilian targets": Poland reacted to the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Poland strongly condemns the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine. This is stated in a post by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, UNN reports.

The Ministry emphasized that Kyiv strives for peace and agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia "continues merciless strikes on civilian objects."

We strongly condemn the Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians, which killed 12 people, including three children. Ukraine strives for peace, agreeing to a ceasefire. Russia continues merciless strikes on civilian targets - the message says.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the only way to stop the war is to "increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia."

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission condemned a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. They claim that the attack that took place on the night of May 25 emphasizes the risks to the civilian population posed by the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He published a photo of Kyiv at night after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law."

