"Ruthless strikes against civilian targets": Poland reacted to the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 26651 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 78142 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 73662 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 91885 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 104157 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 82231 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 84790 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85341 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80811 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85684 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 50051 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 24637 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 52887 views

High-tech companies that intend to leave the Russian market should be "strangled," Putin believes

May 26, 04:34 PM • 5746 views

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

May 26, 06:26 PM • 15208 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 52890 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 444686 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 479789 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 430189 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 520251 views
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 24639 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 50053 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 175342 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 280475 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 112675 views
"Ruthless strikes against civilian targets": Poland reacted to the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the latest Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, which resulted in civilian deaths. The only way to stop the war is to increase support for Ukraine.

"Ruthless strikes against civilian targets": Poland reacted to the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Poland strongly condemns the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine. This is stated in a post by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry emphasized that Kyiv strives for peace and agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia "continues merciless strikes on civilian objects."

We strongly condemn the Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians, which killed 12 people, including three children. Ukraine strives for peace, agreeing to a ceasefire. Russia continues merciless strikes on civilian targets

- the message says.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the only way to stop the war is to "increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia."

Let us remind you

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission condemned a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. They claim that the attack that took place on the night of May 25 emphasizes the risks to the civilian population posed by the use of powerful explosive weapons in densely populated areas.

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He published a photo of Kyiv at night after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law."

"Undermining fundamental principles of humanity": Trump's spiritual advisor assessed the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine26.05.25, 07:45 • 3126 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.31
Bitcoin
$109,137.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,373.92
Ethereum
$2,549.10