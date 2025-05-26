"Undermining fundamental principles of humanity": Trump's spiritual advisor assessed the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine

The ongoing attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine are a gross violation of international law and war crimes. This was stated on social network X by the spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, Pastor Mark Burns, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians' strikes on Ukraine are "deliberately targeting civilian areas and infrastructure."

These attacks not only inflict devastating damage on innocent people, but also undermine the fundamental principles of humanity and the rules of armed conflict that prohibit attacks on civilians. - Burns wrote.

He also called on the international community to respond decisively to "hold those involved Russians accountable and protect the lives and rights of civilians caught in the crossfire."

Let's remind

In April, Pastor Mark Burns called the Russian attack on Sumy an attack on humanity, faith and the sanctity of life, and the dictator Putin – evil.

On March 31, Donald Trump's spiritual advisor visited Ukraine. In particular, he visited Bucha and Irpin.

Later, Burns stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are asking the United States not for money, but for weapons to fight against Russian aggression.

