"Undermining fundamental principles of humanity": Trump's spiritual advisor assessed the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 16534 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 24947 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175487 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 274160 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 320360 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 188701 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 116838 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110759 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75280 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57779 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 21558 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 31715 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 21684 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 21435 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 15810 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 274160 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 320360 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 290904 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 382761 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 461826 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 113556 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175487 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 60062 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 56958 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 61249 views
"Undermining fundamental principles of humanity": Trump's spiritual advisor assessed the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Mark Burns stated that the Russians' strikes are deliberately targeting civilian objects. He called on the world to hold those responsible accountable for crimes against humanity.

"Undermining fundamental principles of humanity": Trump's spiritual advisor assessed the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine

The ongoing attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine are a gross violation of international law and war crimes. This was stated on social network X by the spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, Pastor Mark Burns, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians' strikes on Ukraine are "deliberately targeting civilian areas and infrastructure."

These attacks not only inflict devastating damage on innocent people, but also undermine the fundamental principles of humanity and the rules of armed conflict that prohibit attacks on civilians.

- Burns wrote.

He also called on the international community to respond decisively to "hold those involved Russians accountable and protect the lives and rights of civilians caught in the crossfire."

Let's remind

In April, Pastor Mark Burns called the Russian attack on Sumy an attack on humanity, faith and the sanctity of life, and the dictator Putin – evil.

On March 31, Donald Trump's spiritual advisor visited Ukraine. In particular, he visited Bucha and Irpin.

Later, Burns stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are asking the United States not for money, but for weapons to fight against Russian aggression.

Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Trump's spiritual advisor called on the world to condemn the "terror" of Russia06.04.25, 22:23 • 15797 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
