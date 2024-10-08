Russia's strikes in Odesa region: the consequences are clear

Russian Federation launched missile strikes on the port infrastructure of Odesa, killing one person and wounding five. Drones also attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region, damaging a residential building and a production complex in Chornomorsk. The consequences of the strikes were shown in the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 7, in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile strikes on the port infrastructure of Odesa. The enemy hit a civilian marine vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Palau.

As a result of the attack, an employee of a private cargo handling company was killed, and five other foreign nationals, crew members, were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Also, on the night of October 8, the enemy reportedly attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with drones. A 16-storey residential building and a production complex of a private enterprise in Chornomorsk were damaged.

The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones: fires occurred in Odesa district and in apartments on three floors in Chornomorsk