Russians attacked Odesa region with drones: fires occurred in Odesa district and in apartments on three floors in Chornomorsk

Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones at night for 4 hours. Air defense destroyed most of the drones, but fires broke out in Chornomorsk and Odesa district. There were no casualties or injuries. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian aggressors terrorized Odesa region with attack drones from midnight to dawn, for four hours. Our air defense forces destroyed most of the "shaheds". Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," Kiper wrote.

"In Chornomorsk, as a result of the attack, apartments on the 4th, 5th and 6th floors caught fire," said the RMA head.

According to him, the fire of 100 square meters was promptly extinguished by our firefighters.

"Also in Odesa district, the ceiling and walls of an administrative and production building were damaged with subsequent fire, the fire was extinguished over an area of 50 square meters," Kiper said.

Another drone, according to him, fell in an open area without detonation.

