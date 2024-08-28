Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: 5 victims already reported

Five people were injured in a hostile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Five people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. Four men - 29, 41, 44 and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, and acupuncture injuries. All are in moderate condition in the hospital. A 54-year-old woman is among the victims. She will recover at home - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, information on the damage caused by the enemy is being clarified.



Earlier, UNN reported that in Kryvyi Rih, which is in complaintsand, Russian troops attacked civilians again.