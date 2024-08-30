Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 59, including 9 children

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215708 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162474 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207761 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82873 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106488 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103282 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 69397 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52905 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221702 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209437 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39821 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52905 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153874 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152899 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156848 views
Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 59, including 9 children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23059 views

The Russian attack on Kharkiv resulted in 59 injuries, including 9 children. Six people were killed and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv , 59 people were injured, including 9 children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

“As of now, we have information about 59 victims, including 9 children aged 5 to 16. People keep coming to hospitals. Six people died,” said the head of the RMA.

Impact on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble30.08.24, 18:35 • 22346 views

Recall

At about 15:15, the Russian armed forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv.

A direct hit was recorded on a twelve-story residential building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out and is still being extinguished.

In Kyivskyi district, garages and an educational institution were damaged. Residential buildings were damaged in Slobidskyi district.

According to preliminary data, the strikes on the city were carried out by guided aerial bombs from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from SU-34 aircraft.

Prosecutors and police investigators work at the scene of another terrorist attack in Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

